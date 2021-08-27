Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia reports 9 new cases of COVID-19

Nova Scotia reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the number of active cases to 55.

A sign encourages patrons of a business to wear a mask, sanitize their hands and keep their distance from others. (CBC)

Four of the new cases are in the central health zone. Three cases are related to travel and one is a close contact of a previously announced case.

Three cases are in the western zone. Two are related to travel while the other is a close contact.

One case is in the northern zone and is a close contact.

One case is in the eastern zone and is related to travel.

As of Friday's update, 77.7 per cent of Nova Scotians had received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 70.6 per cent had received two doses.

Labs in the province completed processing 2,857 tests on Thursday.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

  • New Brunswick reported eight new COVID-19 cases Thursday for 157 active cases.
  • Newfoundland and Labrador reported two new COVID-19 cases Wednesday for 13 active cases. The province has said it will no longer provide updated numbers on Tuesdays or Thursdays.
  • Prince Edward Island reported no new cases Thursday. The province has six active cases.
