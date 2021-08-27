Nova Scotia reports 9 new cases of COVID-19

Nova Scotia reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the number of active cases to 55.

Four of the new cases are in the central health zone. Three cases are related to travel and one is a close contact of a previously announced case.

Three cases are in the western zone. Two are related to travel while the other is a close contact.

One case is in the northern zone and is a close contact.

One case is in the eastern zone and is related to travel.

As of Friday's update, 77.7 per cent of Nova Scotians had received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 70.6 per cent had received two doses.

Labs in the province completed processing 2,857 tests on Thursday.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported eight new COVID-19 cases Thursday for 157 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported two new COVID-19 cases Wednesday for 13 active cases. The province has said it will no longer provide updated numbers on Tuesdays or Thursdays.

Prince Edward Island reported no new cases Thursday. The province has six active cases.

