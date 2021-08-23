Nova Scotians to learn about back-to-school COVID-19 plans today

Nova Scotians will find out today what a return to classes will look like this September amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier-designate Tim Houston and Dr. Robert Strang, the chief medical officer of health, will hold a briefing at 3 p.m. Monday to share the back-to-school plan and provide an update on Phase 5 of the COVID-19 reopening.

The first day of school for most students is Sept. 7, although teachers and staff return before that.

Phase 5 of Nova Scotia's reopening plan is estimated to begin in September and is contingent upon 75 per cent of the population having two doses of vaccine. As of Friday, 69.2 per cent of Nova Scotians had received a second dose.

IWK vaccine clinic to close

This is the final week to receive COVID-19 vaccines at the IWK Health Centre's drop-in clinic in Halifax.

The vaccine clinic will close permanently at 4 p.m. on Friday.

Until then, first or second dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are available at the clinic without an appointment for anyone who is eligible.

Vaccines are available at many other locations throughout the province.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

Nova Scotia reported 10 new cases on Friday, bringing the active caseload to 41. New cases are not reported on the weekend.

New Brunswick reported 34 new COVID-19 cases Friday. There are 152 active cases in the province.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported two new cases Friday for a total of 14 active cases.

Prince Edward Island reported one new case Tuesday. The new case is related to travel. There are eight active cases on the Island.

