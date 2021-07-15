N.S. reports 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

Nova Scotia reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of active cases to 41.

Nine of the new cases are in the central zone. Five of those are related to travel, three are close contacts of previously reported cases and one is under investigation.

The other case is in the northern zone and is under investigation.

One person is in hospital with COVID-19 and that person is in intensive care.

As of Friday, 77.3 per cent of Nova Scotians have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 69.2 per cent have received two doses.

Laboratories processed 3,207 COVID-19 tests on Thursday.

Dr. Robert Strang, the chief medical officer of health, as well as Premier-designate Tim Houston, will present the province's back-to-school plan and an update on reopening in a news conference on Monday at 3 p.m.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 34 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. There are 152 active cases in the province.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported two new cases Friday for a total of 14 active cases.

Prince Edward Island reported one new case Tuesday. The new case is related to travel. There are eight active cases on the Island.

