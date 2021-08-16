Nova Scotia reports 9 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

Nova Scotia is reporting nine new cases of COVID-19 and 10 recoveries on Monday, the first update since Aug. 13.

Five new cases were identified in the central health zone and three of them are related to travel, according to a news release from the Department of Health. One case remains under investigation while the other person is a close contact of a previously reported case.

The release said the four other cases are travel related, with two in the eastern health zone and two in the northern health zone.

There are now 24 known active cases in the province.

One person is hospitalized in the intensive care unit.

The province is no longer reporting cases over the weekend. On Monday, it said Nova Scotia Health's labs completed 2,936 tests on Friday, 2,133 on Saturday and 2,193 on Sunday.

