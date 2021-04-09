Rankin, Strang to provide COVID-19 update at 1 p.m.

Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, will hold a briefing on COVID-19 this afternoon.

The live stream is scheduled to start at 1 p.m., and can be viewed here.

On Thursday, the province reported five new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of active known cases to 40.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported seven new cases on Thursday for a total of 146 known active cases. Twenty people are in the hospital related to the virus, with 13 in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case on Thursday. The province has five known active cases.

P.E.I. reported one new cases on Thursday. There are five known active cases on the Island.

