Rankin, Strang to provide COVID-19 update at 1 p.m.

The premier and chief medical officer of health will hold a briefing on COVID-19 this afternoon.

Nova Scotia reported 5 new cases on Thursday

Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, the chief medical officer of health, will hold a briefing about COVID-19 at 1 p.m. (Bob Edme/The Associated Press)

Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, will hold a briefing on COVID-19 this afternoon.

The live stream is scheduled to start at 1 p.m., and can be viewed here.

On Thursday, the province reported five new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of active known cases to 40.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

  • New Brunswick reported seven new cases on Thursday for a total of 146 known active cases. Twenty people are in the hospital related to the virus, with 13 in intensive care.
  • Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case on Thursday. The province has five known active cases. 
  • P.E.I. reported one new cases on Thursday. There are five known active cases on the Island.
