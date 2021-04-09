Rankin, Strang to provide COVID-19 update at 1 p.m.
The premier and chief medical officer of health will hold a briefing on COVID-19 this afternoon.
Nova Scotia reported 5 new cases on Thursday
Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, will hold a briefing on COVID-19 this afternoon.
The live stream is scheduled to start at 1 p.m., and can be viewed here.
On Thursday, the province reported five new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of active known cases to 40.
Atlantic Canada case numbers
- New Brunswick reported seven new cases on Thursday for a total of 146 known active cases. Twenty people are in the hospital related to the virus, with 13 in intensive care.
- Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case on Thursday. The province has five known active cases.
- P.E.I. reported one new cases on Thursday. There are five known active cases on the Island.
MORE TOP STORIES