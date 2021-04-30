Bookings for AstraZeneca vaccine now open to Nova Scotians aged 40-54

Nova Scotians aged 40 to 54 can now book an appointment for an AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine.

The booking system went live for that age group at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, the chief medical officer of health, announced Wednesday the age cohort would be able to start booking the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine on Friday, as the province currently has a surplus of about 11,000 doses.

Rankin and Strang are scheduled to hold a briefing at 2 p.m. and are expected to announce new details of the vaccine rollout.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

Newfoundland and Labrador reported two new cases Thursday. There are 27 active cases and two people in hospital with the virus.

New Brunswick reported 10 new cases on Thursday. There are 118 active cases. Four people are in hospital, including two in intensive care.

P.E.I. announced two new cases Wednesday for a total of 11 active cases. No one is currently hospitalized

