Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia·New

Bookings for AstraZeneca vaccine now open to Nova Scotians aged 40-54

Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, the chief medical officer of health, are scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 at 2 p.m.

Bookings went live at about 8:30 a.m. Friday

CBC News ·
Nova Scotians aged 40 to 54 can now book an appointment to receive an AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine. (Bob Edme/The Associated Press)

Nova Scotians aged 40 to 54 can now book an appointment for an AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine.

The booking system went live for that age group at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, the chief medical officer of health, announced Wednesday the age cohort would be able to start booking the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine on Friday, as the province currently has a surplus of about 11,000 doses.

Rankin and Strang are scheduled to hold a briefing at 2 p.m. and are expected to announce new details of the vaccine rollout.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

  • Newfoundland and Labrador reported two new cases Thursday. There are 27 active cases and two people in hospital with the virus.
  • New Brunswick reported 10 new cases on Thursday. There are 118 active cases. Four people are in hospital, including two in intensive care.
  • P.E.I. announced two new cases Wednesday for a total of 11 active cases. No one is currently hospitalized
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now