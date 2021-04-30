Bookings for AstraZeneca vaccine now open to Nova Scotians aged 40-54
Bookings went live at about 8:30 a.m. Friday
Nova Scotians aged 40 to 54 can now book an appointment for an AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine.
The booking system went live for that age group at 8:30 a.m. Friday.
Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, the chief medical officer of health, announced Wednesday the age cohort would be able to start booking the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine on Friday, as the province currently has a surplus of about 11,000 doses.
Rankin and Strang are scheduled to hold a briefing at 2 p.m. and are expected to announce new details of the vaccine rollout.
Atlantic Canada case numbers
- Newfoundland and Labrador reported two new cases Thursday. There are 27 active cases and two people in hospital with the virus.
- New Brunswick reported 10 new cases on Thursday. There are 118 active cases. Four people are in hospital, including two in intensive care.
- P.E.I. announced two new cases Wednesday for a total of 11 active cases. No one is currently hospitalized
