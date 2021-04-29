Nova Scotia reports 70 new cases on Thursday, 14 people in hospital

Nova Scotia reported 70 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total active caseload up to 548.

Fourteen people are in hospital, including four in the intensive care unit (ICU). That is three more people in hospital than yesterday, and one more person in the ICU.

Fifty-nine of the new cases are in the central zone, nine are in the eastern zone and two are in the northern zone.

Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, the chief medical officer of health, will hold a briefing at 3 p.m. AT, which will be live streamed here.

On Wednesday, there were 75 new cases reported, down slightly from the province's all-time high of 96 cases, which were reported on Tuesday.

The spike in cases coincides with a spike in testing, as Nova Scotians have queued in high numbers over the past few days.

Due to technical difficulties, the province has not reported testing numbers for a few days, but the most recent figures — 9,962 tests processed in labs on Monday, and 11,336 on Sunday — were the highest yet.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

Newfoundland and Labrador reported four new cases Wednesday. There are 27 active cases and one person is in hospital with the virus.

New Brunswick reported eight new cases on Wednesday. There are 122 active cases. Four people are in hospital, including two in intensive care.

P.E.I. announced two new cases Wednesday for a total of 11 active cases. No one is currently hospitalized

