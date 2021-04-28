75 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia on Wednesday

Nova Scotia is reporting 75 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The new cases bring the province's total known active caseload to 489.

Sixty-seven of the new cases are in the central zone, six are in the eastern zone, one is in the northern zone and one is in the western zone.

Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, the chief medical officer of health, will hold a briefing this afternoon at 3 p.m. AT.

On Tuesday, 96 new cases were identified, an all-time high in the province.

The recent spike in cases coincides with some of the highest numbers of COVID-19 tests ever conducted in the province.

Strang said Tuesday more than 20,000 Nova Scotians got tested on Tuesday, including rapid tests at pop-up sites. Rapid tests are available to anyone who is 16 or older and does not have any symptoms of COVID-19. They are available Wednesday at locations in Sydney, Halifax and Dartmouth.

While the numbers of newly identified cases have jumped in recent days, the percentage of tests that come back positive — known as the positivity rate — remains much lower than during the first wave of the pandemic a year ago.

On Monday, the positivity rate was 0.9 per cent. By comparison, in April 2020, when the case numbers were in the dozens and peaked at 55, the positivity rates were in the four, five and six per cent range because there were usually fewer than 1,000 tests being conducted.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases Tuesday. There are 28 active cases and one person is in hospital with the virus.

New Brunswick reported 24 new cases on Tuesday. There are 137 known active cases. Six people are in hospital, including two in intensive care.

P.E.I. announced two new cases on Monday for a total of 11 active cases. No one is currently hospitalized.

