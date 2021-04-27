Nova Scotia reports 96 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

Nova Scotia is reporting 96 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the highest number yet reported in the province.

The new cases bring the total known active caseload to 419.

Ninety of the new cases are in the central zone, three are in the eastern zone, two are in the western zone and one is in the northern zone.

On Monday, 66 new cases were reported. The spike in cases coincides with the highest number of COVID-19 tests ever conducted in the province. On Sunday, laboratories processed 11,335 tests, a figure that doesn't include rapid tests carried out at pop-up sites.

Rapid tests are available to anyone who is 16 or older and does not have any symptoms of COVID-19. They are available Tuesday at locations in Sydney, Halifax and Dartmouth.

While the numbers of newly identified cases have jumped in recent days, the percentage of tests that come back positive — known as the positivity rate — remains much lower than during the first wave of the pandemic a year ago.

On Sunday, the positivity rate was 0.6 per cent. By comparison, in April 2020, when the case numbers were in the dozens and peaked at 55, the positivity rates were in the four, five and six per cent range because there were usually fewer than 1,000 tests being conducted.

On Monday, Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, the chief medical officer of health, announced further restrictions to stem the spread of the virus. All schools in the Halifax Regional Centre for Education and some surrounding communities are now closed for at least two weeks and the rest of the province now must stay in their own communities and abide by new restrictions. Many new restrictions came into effect for the Halifax area last Friday.

4 charged after party in Wolfville

RCMP announced Tuesday morning that officers in Wolfville, N.S., charged four people with violating the Health Protection Act after they saw a party with 30 or so people early Sunday morning.

Police spotted the gathering on Highland Avenue at about 1 a.m. and, while trying to disperse the partiers, were "met with belligerent behaviour by the occupants," according to a news release.

Three men and one woman were fined $1,000 each.

Later on Sunday, Rankin announced the fine for such violations is now $2,000, after 22 people were fined in connection with a large party in south-end Halifax early Saturday morning.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

Newfoundland and Labrador reported four new cases Monday for a total of 28 active cases. One person is in hospital with the virus.

New Brunswick reported seven new cases on Monday. There are 122 known active cases. Seven people are in hospital, including three in intensive care.

P.E.I. announced two new cases on Monday for a total of 11 active cases. No one is currently hospitalized.

