Nova Scotia reports 44 new COVID-19 cases on Friday

Nova Scotia reported 44 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the province's total known active caseload to 150.

Thirty-three of the new cases are in the central zone, five of which were identified Thursday at schools. Those schools are Dartmouth South Academy in Dartmouth, Ross Road School in Westphal, Holland Road Elementary in Fletchers Lake, St. Catherine's Elementary in Halifax and St. Joseph's-Alexander McKay Elementary in Halifax.

Five of the cases are in the eastern zone, four are in the western zone and two are in the northern zone.

One of the central zone cases is a staff member at a long-term care facility in Beaver Bank. Residents at The Ivy Meadows are being isolated, and visitors are not permitted to enter. A news release from the province says all residents at the home were offered vaccinations, and most have received two doses.

The province announced it will no longer share information about whether new cases are related to travel, are close contacts of previously announced cases or are of unknown origin. A news release said there are signs of community spread in the central zone, but no signs of it in the other three zones.

Nova Scotia Health has also made changes to how much information it provides about potential exposure locations in the central zone, limiting such lists to locations deemed high-risk.

Seven new cases of the variant first reported in the U.K. have been identified. So far in Nova Scotia, there have been 73 cases of the variant first identified in the U.K., 12 cases of the variant first identified in South Africa and one case of the variant first identified in Brazil.

On Thursday, the province reported 38 new cases, the highest number seen in almost a year. The increase in case numbers prompted a new lockdown for the Halifax Regional Municipality and some surrounding areas effective Friday morning, with measures that include limitations on gatherings, closure of in-restaurant dining and personal services, and restrictions on travelling in and out of locked-down areas.

Some businesses are forced to close under new restrictions in the Halifax Regional Municipality and some surrounding areas. (Marty Melville/AFP/Getty Images)

On Friday, the province tweaked those restrictions slightly, adding Mount Uniacke to the areas affected by the lockdown, closing casinos and gaming establishments, and allowing regulated and unregulated health professionals such as dentists, physiotherapists, massage therapists and other complementary or alternative medicine providers to operate while following the plans for their sectors.

"I know it's not easy, but it is a necessary step to allow us to limit the spread of COVID-19," said Dr. Robert Strang, the chief medical officer of health. "While the majority of the cases are in the central zone, COVID-19 can easily find its way into other parts of the province. We must all remain vigilant and continue working to limit spread within, and beyond, Halifax."

2 charged with violations

Two people have been charged with violating the Health Protection Act for failing to follow self-isolation guidelines.

RCMP in Halifax say they got a tip about a man who was not self-isolating after returning from outside Atlantic Canada. Officers went to the home in Porters Lake, N.S., on April 20 and he was not at home, as required. They returned later in the day and charged him.

The next day, police returned to the same home after receiving a report that someone else in the home was not quarantining as required, since their cohabitant had recently returned from outside the Atlantic provinces. Officers charged a woman for not remaining in self-isolation.

The man and woman were each fined $1,000.

Police could not say whether the pair were involved in a COVID-19 cluster or outbreak.

High test numbers

As case numbers rise, Nova Scotians are responding in droves to Public Health's calls for people to get tested.

Laboratories in the provinces conducted 5,956 COVID-19 tests on Thursday, not including rapid tests.

Between April 16-22, 6,520 tests were administered at rapid-testing pop-up sites in Halifax and Lower Sackville.

Lisa Barrett, an infectious disease specialist and researcher at Dalhousie University, said one rapid-testing site in downtown Halifax saw 1,625 tests done on Thursday.

Nova Scotia: you braved rain, snow, sleet, hail, and wind (often in the same 45 min) to get rapid COVID tests today...and we are grateful!! An all time single site pop up record at over 1625 tests at the Convention Center!!! You exceeded the 1500 goal! —@LisaBarrettID

Thursday's test numbers have not surpassed the province's highest number of tests completed in one day, a peak that was reached on March 2, with 6,875 tests, not including rapid tests.

In an interview on CBC Radio's Information Morning on Friday, Strang thanked the many Nova Scotians who've responded to the call to get tested, and said the province is ramping up capacity at testing sites in the Halifax area.

"We've identified several positive cases that we wouldn't really have known about unless they came forward because of our request and got tested."

He also said public health is getting closer to introducing testing for travellers arriving at the Halifax International Airport, something the airport authority has been asking for since January.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 19 new cases on Thursday. There are 146 known active cases. Fifteen people are in hospital, including five in intensive care.

P.E.I. announced one new case on Thursday for a total of 12 active cases. One person is in hospital.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case Friday for a total of 23 active cases.

