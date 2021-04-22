38 new COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia; Rankin, Strang to hold briefing today

Nova Scotia is reporting 38 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the total active case count up to 111.

Thirty-three of the new cases are in central health zone, with two related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada and two related to travel outside of Canada. Nineteen of the central zone cases are close contacts of previously reported cases and 10 are under investigation.

Two of those untraced are connected to schools — Bell Park Academic Centre in Lake Echo and Shannon Park Elementary in Dartmouth.

Three of the new cases are in the eastern zone and are related to travel outside Atlantic Canada. One case is in the northern zone and is connected to travel outside Atlantic Canada, and one in the western zone and is connected to travel outside Canada.

The province says the individuals are self-isolating.

Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, will provide an update on COVID-19 today at 1:30 p.m.

The briefing will be live streamed here.

The updates are usually held on Tuesdays and Fridays, but Friday's briefing was moved up by one day.

Nova Scotia saw a spike in new cases on Wednesday, reporting 25 new cases — the highest number since Nov. 24, when 37 cases were reported. Aside from Nov. 24, the province has not seen 25 or more cases since April 27, 2020.

There have also been a handful of cases in recent days connected to schools in the Halifax Regional Municipality. School-related cases in the province are tracked on an Education Department website.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported seven new cases on Wednesday and one new death. There are 138 known active cases. Fifteen people are in hospital, including five in intensive care.

P.E.I. announced one new case on Tuesday for a total of 13 active cases. One person is in hospital and just moved out of intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new cases Wednesday for a total of 27 active cases.

