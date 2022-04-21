Nova Scotia's average COVID-19 cases dip slightly, 13 deaths announced

Nova Scotia's deputy chief medical officer of health says the province may be past the peak of the current COVID-19 wave.

In a teleconference Thursday, Dr. Shelley Deeks said the province was reporting a daily average of 1,073 new cases, down from 1,152 a week ago.

Deeks said looking at case numbers and outbreaks in long-term care homes, COVID-19 cases appear to be stabilizing.

"This has been the largest wave so far," she said.

Deeks said it will likely take another month before the numbers decrease significantly.

But she said this wave hasn't been the worst when it comes to severe outcomes for people who have contracted COVID-19. She attributed that in part to vaccine-induced immunity, which has helped prevent deaths.

The province's data says people who have received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have an 82.5 per cent lower risk of hospitalization and 90.7 per cent lower risk of death than people who have not been vaccinated or only received one dose.

Deeks encouraged people to get vaccinated, as well as get booster shots. People who are 70 and older are now eligible for a second booster dose.

Deeks expects second booster doses will be made available for the "broader population."

The province also announced 84 new hospital admissions due to COVID-19 for the seven-day period ending Monday. Thirteen people died during that period.

Since the start of the Omicron-fuelled COVID-19 wave that began in December, the province said the average age of the 178 people who have died is 80.

To get the province out of this wave sooner, Deeks urged people to take measures to protect themselves and loved ones. This included getting vaccinated and getting booster shots, wearing masks and keeping social circles small.

"There's still a lot of virus," she said.

Deeks said warmer weather will help reduce case numbers as the coronavirus doesn't transmit as efficiently outdoors.

