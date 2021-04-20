Rankin, Strang to provide update on COVID-19 at 1 p.m.

Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, will provide an update on COVID-19 at 1 p.m.

The briefing will be live streamed here.

On Monday, the province announced 15 new cases, the highest number of new cases since Dec. 4. There are 63 known active cases in Nova Scotia, and two people are in hospital with the coronavirus.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported nine new cases on Monday for a total of 158 known active cases. Twenty people are in hospital, including 12 in intensive care.

P.E.I. announced three new cases on Monday for a total of 13 active cases. Two people are in hospital, with one in intensive care, marking the province's first hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported three new cases Monday for a total of 25 active cases.

