1 new death from COVID-19, 6 new cases reported in N.S.

The province is reporting one new COVID-19 death on Friday — a woman over 80 in the central zone.

The woman's death brings the total number of deaths from COVID-19 to 67 since the pandemic began.

Six new cases are also being reported, all related to travel outside Atlantic Canada except one, which is a close contact of a previously reported case. Three are in the central zone, two are in the eastern zone and one is in the western zone.

All six people are self-isolating.

Another case of the variant first identified in the U.K. has also been identified. That case was previously reported, and brings the total number of U.K. variant cases to 45. There have been 10 cases of the variant first found in South Africa.

The province now has 42 known active cases.

Laboratories in the province completed 2,032 tests on Thursday.

Also as of Thursday, 194,792 vaccines have been administered with 32,255 Nova Scotians having received their second dose.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 8 new cases on Thursday for a total of 140 known active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported two new cases Thursday for a total of 15 active cases. One person is in hospital.

P.E.I. had six active cases as of Wednesday.

MORE TOP STORIES