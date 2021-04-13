Rankin, Strang to provide COVID-19 update this morning

Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, the chief medical officer of health, will provide an update on COVID-19 in the province at 11:45 a.m.

The briefing will be live streamed here.

On Monday, Nova Scotia reported seven new cases of COVID-19. All cases are in the central zone, with five related to travel outside Atlantic Canada and two being close contacts of previous cases.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Monday for a total of 145 active cases. Two confirmed cases of the variant first detected in South Africa have been identified in Saint John. One is related to travel outside of Canada and the other case is a contact of that travel case.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as the province confirmed more than 100,000 residents have now rolled up their sleeves for a shot of vaccine. There are 10 known active cases.

Prince Edward Island reported three new cases on Monday, for a total of seven active cases.

