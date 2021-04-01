Rankin, Strang to deliver COVID-19 update as 3 new cases reported

Nova Scotia is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Two of the cases are in the central zone. One of those is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada and the other is a close contact of a previously reported case.

The third new case is in the western zone and is also related to travel outside Atlantic Canada. The people involved in both travel-related cases are self-isolating.

Laboratories in the province completed 4,240 COVID-19 tests on Wednesday.

Also as of Wednesday, 106,623 doses of vaccine had been administered, including 28,552 second doses.

Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, are scheduled to hold a COVID-19 news briefing at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 12 new cases on Wednesday for a total of 135 known active cases. Five people are in hospital with the virus, including two in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new cases on Wednesday. The province has three known active cases.

P.E.I. reported three new cases on Tuesday. There are 14 known active cases on the Island.

