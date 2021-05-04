2 men ticketed for failing to self-isolate in rural Cape Breton

RCMP have issued summary offence tickets to two men driving through the Cape Breton community of St. Peters for failing to self-isolate as required under Nova Scotia's Health Protection Act.

Police say they received a tip that the pair was travelling through the province and found the men at a gas station in St. Peters on Monday afternoon.

Cpl. Chris Marshall said the men, aged 48 and 55, are Canadians but are not residents of Nova Scotia.

He said they had driven into the province for work, but failed to go directly to their destination for self-isolation.

Visitors are allowed to stop for gas, Marshall said, but they have to be on a direct route.

He said people in St. Peters should not worry about possible exposure to COVID-19 as a result of the incident.

