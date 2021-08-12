Nova Scotia reports 7 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday

Nova Scotia is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 and two new recoveries on Thursday.

Five of the cases are in the central health zone and are related to travel. Of those five cases, three are from earlier this year and are no longer active, said the Health Department. Those three cases were identified during an audit of data.

The sixth case is in the eastern zone and is also related to travel. The seventh case is in the western zone and is a close contact of a previous case.

One person is hospitalized and in intensive care.

There are now 24 known active cases in the province.

Nova Scotia Health's labs completed 3,888 tests on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, 76.7 per cent of Nova Scotians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 67.1 per cent have two doses.

The Nova Scotia Health is offering new drop-in testing sites across three health zones this weekend. Locations can be found at this website.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

Prince Edward Island reported no new cases Thursday, and has a total of eight active cases.

New Brunswick reported 11 new cases Thursday, and has a total of 68 active cases. Six of these new cases are still under investigation.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases Thursday and has a total of five active cases.

MORE TOP STORIES