No new COVID-19 cases in N.S. following small uptick on the weekend

After several new COVID-19 cases in recent days, Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of the virus on Monday.

There are currently six active cases of the virus in the province, according to the Department of Health, with the two most recent reported on Sunday. Both are in the central health zone and are related to travel outside Atlantic Canada. The people infected have been self-isolating.

No one in Nova Scotia is currently in hospital due to COVID-19.

Nova Scotia Health Authority labs completed 461 tests for COVID-19 on Sunday.

The health authority has previously warned of possible COVID-19 exposure on a recent Air Canada flight.

Passengers who were on Air Canada Flight 604 on Oct. 15 from Toronto to Halifax may have been exposed to the virus. It left Toronto at 8 a.m.

Those in rows 21 to 27 in seats D, E and F are more likely to have had close contact. The passengers in those seats have been asked to self-isolate, monitor for symptoms and call 811 for advice.

Anyone exposed to the virus on the flight may develop symptoms up to, and including, Oct. 29. Those who were on the flight but not in the listed seats are asked to monitor for symptoms and call 811 if symptoms develop.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick reported five new cases Sunday. It had 104 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases Sunday and had 11 active cases.

P.E.I. reported no new cases Friday. It had two active cases.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the website or call 811:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

