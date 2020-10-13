For these families, returning to China from N.S. comes at 'insane' cost

Cora Huang was happy to have her mother, Qin Chen, arrive in Nova Scotia from China last December to help prepare for the birth of her son.

Now, 10 months into what was supposed to be a three-month visit, Huang's mother is ready to go home — but not before paying an "insane" fee to take a COVID-19 test.

Chinese authorities require a negative test result before she can return home. In Nova Scotia, non-Canadians are charged more than $1,000 to be tested.

"Which is insane for us, for our family," Huang told CBC news in a recent interview.

Huang, a permanent resident, is on leave from her job and only receiving employment insurance benefits.

"And my husband is still looking for a job due to all the stuff happening right now," said Huang. "And that's a major financial burden for our family.

"We don't have that much income right now. And all we have now is savings."

Costly return to China

Julie Chen is in a similar situation with her mother, who is also visiting from China. Her mother arrived in September 2019 and planned to go home last March.

The family has been trying to arrange a flight home now that COVID-19 infections are better under control in China, but they are also astounded at the cost of the test.

"The flight ticket is very expensive from Halifax to China," said Julie Chen. "It's around, like, $2,000 and a quarantine in China for 14 days, around $2,000 as well.

"And then the testing fee [of] $1,000 is a huge amount for me."

Like Huang, she cannot understand why Nova Scotia is charging almost triple what neighbouring New Brunswick is charging non-Canadians for asymptomatic testing.

Non-Canadian residents pay $360 for a COVID-19 test in New Brunswick, compared to $1,017.50 in Nova Scotia.

Fee being reviewed: NSHA

Carla Adams, a spokesperson for the Nova Scotia Health Authority, said test fees are higher for foreign nationals "because they are not Canadian taxpayers and do not contribute to the funding of the health-care system."

However, Adams said health administrators were reviewing the fees with an eye to lowering them.

Huang and Chen said their mothers are both scheduled to fly back to China next month.

