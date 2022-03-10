Atlantic Canadians more optimistic amid COVID-19 pandemic than fellow citizens: survey

A new poll looking at how COVID-19 has impacted the lives of Canadians two years into the pandemic suggests Atlantic Canadians have a little more optimism than their fellow citizens.

The new survey was carried out by the Angus Reid Institute in partnership with CBC, and coincides with the two-year anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring the worldwide outbreaks of COVID-19 a pandemic.

The results indicate 79 per cent of Atlantic Canadians are thankful to be living in Canada during the pandemic. The average was 70 per cent across the country, with B.C. having the second highest number, 74 per cent.

Atlantic Canadians also led among Canadians for saying their level of compassion for one another has grown during the pandemic, 26 per cent, compared to a national average of 21 per cent. Ontario and Quebec had the second-highest number, 23 per cent.

On the flip side, Atlantic Canadians only had the second-lowest number for respondents saying their level of compassion for one another had grown weaker, 55 per cent. The lowest number belonged to Quebec at 54 per cent, while the highest number was in Alberta, 75 per cent.

Did the pandemic bring out the best or worst in people?

The findings suggest Atlantic Canadians were least pessimistic about whether the pandemic has brought out the worst in people (72 per cent) and most optimistic over whether it's brought out the best (28 per cent).

The average for Canadians who think the pandemic has brought out the worst in people was 79 per cent, and highest in Alberta at 90 per cent.

The average for whether it's brought out the best was 21 per cent, and lowest in Alberta at 10 per cent.

Atlantic Canada has generally been praised for its handling of the pandemic in previous waves, which has included tight border restrictions, strict isolation of travellers and comprehensive tracing of outbreaks.

The survey also asked people whether they had been infected with COVID-19 or knew of a close friend or family member who had been infected.

Atlantic Canadians had the lowest numbers for both, but the result was most pronounced for whether they had contracted it: 10 per cent. The Canadian average, according to the survey, was 20 per cent, but was highest in Saskatchewan at 29 per cent.

The online survey polled a "representative randomized sample of 2,550 Canadians" 18 and over between March 1 to 4 of this year. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/- two percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

