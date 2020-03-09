Nova Scotia Health Authority to open dedicated COVID-19 testing sites Tuesday

The Nova Scotia Health Authority will be rolling out dedicated COVID-19 testing sites in hospitals Tuesday to increase testing in the province, the chief medical officer said at a Monday briefing.

Dr. Robert Strang said between 20 and 30 people have been tested this week for COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, but there are no confirmed cases.

Strang said the new sites will be based in hospitals, but away from emergency rooms. He could not say which hospitals will have the testing sites.

He said more information will be released Tuesday.

Strang also said there are plans to set up community-based testing sites and possibly in-home testing by paramedics in the coming days.

Limit visits to long-term care homes

The province has also introduced new restrictions to try to limit the spread of COVID-19. People who have left the country will have to wait two weeks before going into a long-term care home upon their return to Canada.

The hope is the measures will protect people who are particularly vulnerable to coronavirus.

Strang asked people to practise good hygiene, including washing hands, disinfecting surfaces and avoiding touching their face.

After any international travel, people are advised to monitor their health for 14 days. If they feel unwell they should stay at home.

There have been 62 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Canada.

Reserve 811 for travellers experiencing symptoms

Strang also asked Nova Scotians who have travelled outside Canada and are experiencing a fever or a new cough to call 811 to be directed to the nearest testing site.

He said there has been some wait time when calling 811 because of the increased volume of calls from those looking for information.

"It's really important that we preserve 811 for people who have travelled recently and who have, not just any symptoms, but people who have fever or a new cough," Strang said.

Those looking for information about the virus are asked to call the Government of Canada's novel coronavirus information line at 1-833-784-4397 or visit their website.

