Mask mandate in N.S. schools to end next week
Education Minister Becky Druhan says wearing of masks still encouraged
Nova Scotia's Education Department is removing the requirement for people to wear masks inside schools beginning next week.
A news release from the provincial government says the mask mandate will end on May 24, the first day back after the upcoming long weekend. A statement attributed to Education Minister Becky Druhan said masks would continue to be recommended and anyone choosing to keep wearing one would be supported.
Druhan said the combination of warmer weather so classes can spend more time outdoors and improving epidemiology means it's time to make masks optional.
The province is scheduled to release its weekly updated COVID-19 data later today. Last week Nova Scotia reported 18 deaths for the week and an average daily case count of 445.
With the mask mandate being removed from schools, public health restrictions remain in place only at hospitals and long-term care homes.
