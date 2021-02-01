COVID-19 restrictions bring changes for HRM firefighter recruitment

Most years, Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency Services goes through its annual recruitment blitz.

But the 2020 recruitment didn't go ahead as planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the 2021 campaign is trying to overcome challenges caused by COVID restrictions.

"There are three main selection phases in the recruitment process," said Deputy Chief Dave Meldrum. "There is an aptitude test, some physical abilities testing and interviews in each of those phases, and they're all being adapted or changed to meet the challenges presented by this pandemic."

Every year the fire department deals with retirements and promotions and needs new career firefighters to fill the gaps.

There is usually a one-day, large-scale meeting for potential firefighters to sign up and undergo testing. But plans have been modified this year.

"In previous years applicants would have gone to a very large gymnasium setting to write a paper booklet test for the aptitude testing," said Meldrum. "This year, the aptitude test will be done online so people can do it from their own home, so we can keep people physically distanced from one another for that phase."

Firefighters spray water on a fire at a construction site in Halifax on Jan. 27. (Robert Short/CBC)

Anyone interested in becoming a professional firefighter in HRM should keep an eye on the department's website for additional details as the recruitment plan is finalized.

"Physical testing will have to be done in person but we'll have reduced group sizes and physical distancing in place," said Meldrum. "That will also include masking, some pre-screening and constant disinfecting after each person does their testing."

MORE TOP STORIES