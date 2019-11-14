Tories detail plan for COVID-19 economic recovery

The leader of Nova Scotia's Official Opposition is proposing ideas aimed at kick-starting the province's economy.

Tory Leader Tim Houston said it was in response to frustration from business owners and others about the lack of a clear plan from the governing Liberals.

"I would hope that the government would have had a plan," said Houston. "People would know the plan and they would say now we're just waiting for the [government] to press go on that plan.

"That doesn't appear to have been happening, so it has to happen now."

The PC plan includes:

Adding $2 million to Tourism Nova Scotia's budget to market "home-grown tourism."

Making business meals 100 per cent tax deductible.

Giving taxpayers a tax deduction of up to $200 for accommodations or meals purchased in the province.

Permanently allowing restaurants to deliver alcohol along with meals. (It is now temporarily allowed.)

Establishing a grant of up to $2,500 for businesses to offset the cost of personal protective equipment, Plexiglas and other protective barriers.

Provincial funding for summer camps.

Providing short-term commercial rent relief and banning evictions.

The measures are outlined in a letter sent Monday by Houston to Premier Stephen McNeil.

Although McNeil has repeatedly brushed aside questions about the need for a clear, step-by-step and publicly available plan, Houston is hoping this time the premier responds to his letter.

NDP Leader Gary Burrill says the province must come up with a plan for reopening child-care centres to ensure people are able to return to work. (Craig Paisley/CBC)

"The only way to overcome concern and anxiety is with information," said Houston. "When you're anxious and you're concerned and you're not getting information it's very, very frustrating."

NDP Leader Gary Burrill is also unhappy with the response from the Liberals.

"The premier's approach is paternalistic and patronizing towards the people of Nova Scotia," Burrill said in a statement. "The public deserves to be trusted with the information about what steps are being considered for the reopening of the economy and society."

The NDP says announcing a plan for reopening child-care centres is especially key given children are not attending school and with many recreation day camps cancelled, parents are finding it difficult to plan their return to work.

Response from the premier's office

Kristina Shannon, a spokesperson for the premier, said the Tories and NDP have a daily call with the Liberal caucus team where they ask questions. The team then consults with the premier and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang for answers, which are then provided to the opposition parties.

"The premier is focused on talking to Nova Scotians, including through the consultations that are taking place with businesses and associations," Shannon said in a statement to CBC News.

"He is working with public health, his ministers and their departments to reopen the economy in a way that is safe."

MORE TOP STORIES