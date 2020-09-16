Nova Scotia to get $289M from Ottawa for COVID-19 issues

The Nova Scotia government has reached an agreement with Ottawa on how much it will get for COVID-19 restart efforts and announced Wednesday how that money will be spent.

The province will get $289.5 million as part of the federal-provincial safe restart agreement, a $19-billion fund from Ottawa that was announced in July.

In the coming weeks, it will be distributed as follows:

$77.3 million for more testing and contact tracking, mobile testing, more border control and monitoring and upgraded data management.



$77.3 million to focus on the province's supply of personal protective equipment.



$67.5 million to help municipalities cope with reduced transit and tax revenue, as well as increased costs as a result of COVID-19 infection prevention efforts.



$19.1 million for measures to control and prevent infections among vulnerable populations, including in long-term care facilities.



$18 million to support the health-care system with issues related to a potential second wave of COVID-19.



$17.4 million to help child-care centres with necessary personal protective equipment and cleaning requirements.



$12.9 million to expand access to mental health and addictions services.

The money from Ottawa via the safe restart agreement is in addition to $40 million previously announced from Ottawa for Nova Scotia to put toward the public school system and its ability to cope with the pandemic.

