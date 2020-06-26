Nova Scotia set to announce more reopening measures today

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, are set to announce more reopening measures at a news conference today at noon.

This is the first provincial COVID-19 update in a few weeks for McNeil and Strang after Strang had a recent medical procedure.

There are currently no active cases of COVID-19 in the province, marking 17 days since the last case was diagnosed. The province says there are still two people in the hospital related to COVID-19, but their cases are considered resolved.

Two days ago, McNeil announced that Nova Scotia would be joining the other Atlantic proinces in forming a regional pandemic bubble starting July 3.

