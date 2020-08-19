1 new case of COVID-19 identified in Nova Scotia

There is one new case of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to five, according to a news release from the Department of Health and Wellness.

The release said the QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 448 tests on Tuesday.

The new case is in the Nova Scotia Health Authority's northern zone, an area that includes Colchester-East Hants, Cumberland and Pictou areas.

It's not clear if this person contracted the virus from others in the area who were infected with COVID-19 after travelling.

Exactly how the person came into contact with the virus is under investigation by Public Health.

As of yesterday, numbers of COVID-19 cases were still low inside the Atlantic bubble:

Newfoundland and Labrador had no new cases, with two active cases.

New Brunswick had no new cases, with 13 active cases.

P.E.I. had three new cases, with four active cases.

To date, Nova Scotia has had 1,076 positive COVID-19 cases, 69,312 negative results, and 64 deaths. There is currently no one in hospital as a result of COVID-19.

List of symptoms

People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

