N.S. paddlers wade back into the water as COVID-19 restrictions ease

Paddlers held their first training session of the year this weekend after Nova Scotia eased some COVID-19 restrictions .

Marshall Hughes, one of Canada's top male kayakers, said he and a small group slipped into Lake Thomas Monday to get the Cheema Aquatic Club's season underway. Sunday's blast of heat warmed the lake nicely, meaning the kayakers could actually feel their hands as they sliced through the water.

"We couldn't have asked for a better morning. It was dead calm, gorgeous," he said.

In March, Marshall was training with the team in Florida, when they were suddenly told to return to Nova Scotia. Soon after, they learned the Olympics would be delayed for a year, and other competitions are in doubt.

But the veteran competitor felt an unexpected reaction to seeing all of his plans crash down: he had fun in the kayak.

Paddler Xavier LeVasseur gets in a workout on Lake Thomas Monday morning. (Submitted by Kelly LeVasseur)

"We have a bit of time to relax and enjoy training for once. Getting out on the water this morning was an eye-opener to why I love this sport," Hughes said.

He realized the steady grind of being a professional athlete had turned paddling into a job. "It becomes sort of monotonous and terrible sometimes," he said.

But the forced break reawoke his joy. "You really realize how much the sport means to you and how terrible you feel when you can't work out every day, when you can't see your best friends every day."

So Monday, he and his teammates pushed themselves hard for the sheer joy of it. He hopes to compete this year in the August nationals, but that might not happen. Athletes must get 12-weeks notice before a national competition and they need "fair" training conditions, which means people can travel, use gyms and get full coaching.

Mike Kerrivan, the head coach of the Cheema Aquatic Club team, said the pandemic restrictions means they're in the water six weeks later than usual. He said the athletes aren't using the clubhouse, but instead getting changed in their cars and warming up in the parking lot. They pass through the club's bay doors without touching anything, grab their boats and get in the water.

Hughes paddles in an undated photo. (Submitted by Marshall Hughes)

"Once we're on the water, it's not an issue because your paddle length and your arm length, you're at minimum six to eight feet away from anyone," Kerrivan said Monday.

They disinfected the docks and boats after practice and will get another small group out soon.

"It's going to be a different year for us — not so much competition and more training."

But he said Monday's paddle reminded him, too, of the deeper reasons they get up at the crack of dawn to get on the water.

"The biggest thing is just getting the kids on the water. Keep them moving, keep them mentally healthy. We're not too concerned about actual performance right now, but it was good to see the kids out there smiling," he said.

