COVID-19 outbreaks shut Joseph Howe Elementary and École Mer et Monde

Two Halifax-area schools will be shut down for the rest of the week to try and stop a COVID-19 outbreak.

Public Health said both Joseph Howe Elementary and École Mer et Monde will be closed from Tuesday until next Monday, Oct. 25.

The closures should "prevent further spread of the virus among the school community," Public Health said in a news release Monday.

Joseph Howe has had seven exposures reported on the province's website, while École Mer et Monde has appeared 10 times.

The schools will be in touch with families about learning from home, which starts Tuesday.

Public Health will test people for COVID-19 at both schools on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dartmouth South Academy is also closed.

MORE TOP STORIES