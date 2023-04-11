COVID-19 outbreak reported at Yarmouth Regional Hospital

A COVID-19 outbreak has been reported at the Yarmouth Regional Hospital.

Alyson Lamb, executive director of health services for the western zone of Nova Scotia Health, said nine patients tested positive as of Sunday. She said no staff have tested positive.

"Patients are exhibiting some symptoms and that's as much as I have and can share right now," Lamb said, and added anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should avoid visiting a loved one at the hospital.

Only one essential support person per patient will be allowed into the 3 East section of the hospital because of the outbreak.

In a news release, Nova Scotia Health said staff, doctors and other inpatients are being tested and that "infection control measures have been implemented."

The health authority other measures it is taking include contact tracing and "enhanced cleaning practices." All other patients, staff, and visitors identified as close contacts will also be tested.

Lamb said it's not clear where the outbreak originated.

MORE TOP STORIES