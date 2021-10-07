Visitors to N.S. hospitals required to show proof of vaccination starting Oct. 13

Visitors to Nova Scotia hospitals will be required to show proof of vaccination for COVID-19 when entering facilities effective next week.

Nova Scotia Health announced Thursday that support people and visitors must show evidence of their vaccination status starting on Oct. 13.

The policy applies to designated family or support people of hospital patients as well as people accompanying patients for a scheduled test, appointment or procedure.

Exceptions may be made for certain situations, including emergencies and end-of-life care, the health authority said in a news release. In those cases, support people must follow extra infection control measures.

Proof of vaccination will not be required for those seeking care or treatment at hospitals.

Atlantic Canada COVID-19 case numbers

Nova Scotia reported one new death and 25 new cases on Wednesday. The active caseload in the province is now 254.

New Brunswick reported one new death and 71 new cases on Wednesday. The province has 775 active cases and 51 people in hospital, including 25 in intensive care. New Brunswick is implementing a 14-day circuit breaker, which includes limiting Thanksgiving gatherings to single households.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported nine new cases on Wednesday. The province has 132 active cases, and 14 people are in hospital.

Prince Edward Island reported one new case on Tuesday, and has nine active cases.

