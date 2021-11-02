N.S. reports 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

Nova Scotia reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and 16 recoveries, bringing the active case count to 161.

There are now eight people in hospital with COVID-19 and none in intensive care.

Of the new cases, five are in the central health zone, two are in northern zone and four are in eastern zone. None were reported in western zone.

As of Tuesday, 78.6 per cent of Nova Scotians have been fully vaccinated.

Health authority labs completed 1,697 tests on Monday.

On Monday, five schools were notified of a COVID-19 exposure. School exposures are available on the province's website.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 31 new cases on Monday. The province has 506 known active cases and 24 people hospitalized, including 16 in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported two new cases on Monday. The province has 91 active cases.

Prince Edward Island reported two new cases Monday. There are four known active cases on the island.

