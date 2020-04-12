999 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Nova Scotia

The number of people to have recovered from COVID-19 in Nova Scotia is approaching a milestone.

According to provincial data released by the province on Saturday, there have been 999 recoveries from the virus out of 1,058 positive tests. There have been 61 deaths.

While the numbers do not add up, Nova Scotia's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang has said in the past there may be delays that result in the data not reconciling.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 763 Nova Scotia tests on Friday.

Northwood Halifax is the only long-term care facility that still has two active cases of the virus, including one staff member and one resident.

Three people remain in hospital with the virus, including two who are in the intensive care unit.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority's COVID-19 map for June 6, 2020. (Nova Scotia Health Authority)

Updated symptoms list

The list of COVID-19 symptoms recently expanded. People with one or more of the following updated list of symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

MORE TOP STORIES