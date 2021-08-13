Nova Scotia reports 2 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Nova Scotia is reporting two new case of COVID-19 and no recoveries on Friday.

One new case was identified in the northern health zone and is related to travel, according to a release from the Department of Health.

The second case is in the eastern zone and is under investigation.

There are now 26 known active cases in the province.

One person is hospitalized in the intensive care unit.

Nova Scotia Health's labs completed 2,517 tests on Thursday.

As of Thursday, 76.7 per cent of Nova Scotians had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 67.1 per cent had two doses.

Safe Pride weekend

In a news release, Nova Scotia Health and EHS are asking Nova Scotians to keep safety in mind this weekend during Halifax Pride events.

"Nova Scotia Health and EHS encourage anyone attending Halifax Pride and other events to remain diligent with ongoing, provincial COVID-19 precautions and other safety measures such as staying hydrated, seeking shade and responsible drug and alcohol consumption," the release stated.

Because there is a heat warning for the weekend, more heat related emergencies are likely to occur.

The QEII is preparing for a potential spike in visits to the emergency department.

"We want to see everyone enjoying these festivities safely while also doing their part to avoid unnecessary added pressures on our health-care system," said the release.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

Prince Edward Island reported two new cases Friday and has nine active cases.

New Brunswick reported 19 new cases Friday and has 84 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported four new cases Friday and has a total of seven active cases.

