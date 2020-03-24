10 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia brings total to 51

Nova Scotia has announced new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 51.

In a news release, the province said the cases are connected to family groups who travelled outside Canada, or are connected to ones that were reported earlier.

The province said none of the cases came from community spread.

The province will be hosting a press conference on Tuesday at 3 p.m. AT to provide the latest updates and CBC News will be carrying the province's stream.

Of the 51 cases, one person is in hospital, while another has recovered from COVID-19 and the province classifies that case as "resolved."

On Monday, Dr. Robert Strang said the illness typically runs its course in about 10 days, and people who were considered to have recovered from the virus would be able to resume their normal activities, while observing the same physical distancing as everyone else.

The province has completed 2,474 negative tests for COVID-19.

Hospitals that can assess, treat patients

The Nova Scotia Health Authority announced Tuesday that six hospitals across the province have been designated to assess and treat patients with COVID-19. The hospitals are:

QEII-Halifax Infirmary site.

Dartmouth General Hospital.

Yarmouth Regional Hospital.

Cape Breton Regional Hospital in Sydney.

St. Martha's Regional Hospital in Antigonish.

Colchester East Hants Health Centre in Truro.

Those sites include a primary assessment centre for people referred by 811, and a secondary assessment centre for patients requiring care or treatment, a news release said.

The health authority said other COVID-19 units may be identified as the situation evolves.

COVID-19 symptoms

The early symptoms of the virus are similar to a common cold or seasonal flu, and can include fever, cough, difficulty breathing and pneumonia in both lungs.

On Sunday, the province declared a state of emergency that will last until at least April 5.

Retired health-care providers in Nova Scotia are stepping up to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Nova Scotia College of Nursing said it is receiving daily inquiries about licensing.

As of Monday, 78 registered nurses and eight licensed practical nurses have come out of retirement.

Health Minister Randy Delorey has said retired nurses will assist with 811 staffing. As of Friday, 811 was getting roughly 1,500 calls a day.

MORE TOP STORIES