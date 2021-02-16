Nova Scotia holds COVID-19 briefing, 3 new cases reported

Nova Scotia's premier and chief medical officer of health will hold a COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday afternoon.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang will provide the update at 3 p.m.

Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Nova Scotia on Tuesday, bringing the active known cases to 12.

One case is in the western zone and the other two cases are in the central zone. All three cases are related to travel outside Atlantic Canada. Everyone is self-isolating.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 1,381 tests on Monday.

As of Monday, 23,140 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered. More than 8,200 Nova Scotians have received a second dose.

Restaurants ticketed

Halifax Regional Police say they ticketed two Halifax restaurants over the weekend for breaking public health measures related to COVID-19.

On Saturday at about 8 p.m., police investigated a report that a Halifax restaurant was not following the province's Health Protection Act. Officers found that the restaurant was not following regulations related to proper mask-wearing.

Police issued a summary offence ticket under the Health Protection Act for a corporation failing to comply with the act and its regulations. This carries a fine of $7,500.

A couple hours later, around 10 p.m. Saturday, police looked into a report that a Halifax restaurant was not following provincial regulations.

Officers attended and found that the restaurant was not following regulations around the proper serving of patrons and the wearing of masks.

Police noted that restaurants can can only serve dine-in customers until 10 p.m. and must close by 11 p.m. Police once again issued a summary offence ticket under the Health Protection Act for a corporation failing to comply with the act and its regulations. This carries a fine of $7,500.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported three new cases and one additional death on Tuesday. There are 130 known active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported seven new cases Tuesday, bringing them to a total of 297 known active cases. One person is in hospital.

P.E.I. reported zero new cases on Tuesday. It has two known active cases.

