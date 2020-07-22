Skip to Main Content
No new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia for a week
Nova Scotia

No new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia for a week

Nova Scotia has gone a week with no new cases of COVID-19 reported. The last new case was reported on July 15. The province has only one active case of COVID-19 and no cases have been reported at long-term care homes.

Province has 1 active case

CBC News ·
The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab conducted 528 COVID-19 tests on Tuesday. (Nova Scotia Health Authority)

Nova Scotia has gone a week with no new cases of COVID-19 reported. The last new case was reported on July 15.

The Department of Health said in a news release Wednesday there is only one active case of COVID-19 in the province.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab conducted 528 tests on Tuesday.

To date, Nova Scotia has 60,702 negative test results, 1,067 positive COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths.

No one is currently hospitalized as a result of COVID-19.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority's COVID-19 map for Saturday, July 22, 2020. (Nova Scotia Health Authority) (Nova Scotia Health Authority)

People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

  • Fever (chills, sweats).
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
  • Sore throat.
  • Headache.
  • Shortness of breath.
  • Muscle aches.
  • Sneezing.
  • Nasal congestion/runny nose.
  • Hoarse voice.
  • Diarrhea.
  • Unusual fatigue.
  • Loss of sense of smell or taste.
  • Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now