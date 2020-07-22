No new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia for a week
The province has only one active case of COVID-19 and no cases have been reported at long-term care homes.
Province has 1 active case
Nova Scotia has gone a week with no new cases of COVID-19 reported. The last new case was reported on July 15.
The Department of Health said in a news release Wednesday there is only one active case of COVID-19 in the province.
The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab conducted 528 tests on Tuesday.
To date, Nova Scotia has 60,702 negative test results, 1,067 positive COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths.
No one is currently hospitalized as a result of COVID-19.
People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:
- Fever (chills, sweats).
- Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
- Sore throat.
- Headache.
- Shortness of breath.
- Muscle aches.
- Sneezing.
- Nasal congestion/runny nose.
- Hoarse voice.
- Diarrhea.
- Unusual fatigue.
- Loss of sense of smell or taste.
- Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.
