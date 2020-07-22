No new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia for a week

Nova Scotia has gone a week with no new cases of COVID-19 reported. The last new case was reported on July 15.

The Department of Health said in a news release Wednesday there is only one active case of COVID-19 in the province.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab conducted 528 tests on Tuesday.

To date, Nova Scotia has 60,702 negative test results, 1,067 positive COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths.

No one is currently hospitalized as a result of COVID-19.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority's COVID-19 map for Saturday, July 22, 2020. (Nova Scotia Health Authority) (Nova Scotia Health Authority)

People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

