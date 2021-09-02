Nova Scotia reports 5 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday

Nova Scotia reported five new cases of COVID-19 Thursday and four recoveries.

The province now has 60 active cases and no one is in hospital due to the virus.

Three of the new cases are in the central zone and two of those are connected to older cases; one remains under investigation.

One case is in the western zone and is under investigation. The fifth case is in the northern zone and related to travel.

Nova Scotia's heath authority did 3,792 COVID-19 tests Wednesday.

Atlantic Canada case numbers