Nova Scotia reports 5 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday
Province has 60 active cases, but no one is in hospital due to the virus
Nova Scotia reported five new cases of COVID-19 Thursday and four recoveries.
The province now has 60 active cases and no one is in hospital due to the virus.
Nova Scotia's heath authority did 3,792 COVID-19 tests Wednesday.
Atlantic Canada case numbers
- New Brunswick reported 11 new cases Wednesday and 127 active cases. The province has one patient in the ICU due to COVID-19.
- Prince Edward Island reported three new cases Tuesday. The province has eight active cases. P.E.I. also announced six new exposure sites Thursday related to a visitor who later tested positive for the disease.
- Newfoundland and Labrador reported eight new cases Wednesday. There are 27 active cases in the province.