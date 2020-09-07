1 new case of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia on Monday

Health officials have found one new case of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, bringing the current number of COVID-19 cases in the province to four.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority completed 852 tests on Sunday.

The new case is in the province's central health zone and is under investigation by public health, a news release from the province said Monday.

Nova Scotia has recorded 80,235 negative test results and 1,086 positive tests since the pandemic began.

There are 1,017 cases listed as resolved and 65 people have died from the coronavirus in the province.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick reported no new cases Sunday and has three active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases Sunday and has two active cases.

P.E.I. reported a new case Friday and has three active cases.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms of COVID-19 should go to this website to see if they should call 811 for further assessment:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the 811 website:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

