Nova Scotia reports no new COVID-19 cases for 3rd time in 5 days

No new cases of COVID-19 were identified in Nova Scotia after the QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 532 tests for the virus on Monday.

In all 1,057 people in the province have tested positive for the virus, 992 individuals have recovered and 60 have died.

Five people are currently in hospital with COVID-19, and two of them are in intensive care.

The province said there is only one licensed long-term care home in Nova Scotia that still has active cases of COVID-19. Northwood's facility in Halifax has five active cases: three residents and two staff.

Fifty-three of the COVID-19 deaths in the province were at Northwood.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang will provide an update this afternoon. CBC News will stream the press conference here starting at 3 p.m. AT.

Updated symptoms list

The list of COVID-19 symptoms recently expanded. People with one or more of the following updated list of symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause

MORE TOP STORIES