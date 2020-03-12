Nova Scotia identifies 1 new presumptive COVID-19 case, bringing total to 15

Nova Scotia has identified one new case of COVID-19 in the province.

The new case is travel-related, according to a news release from the provincial Health Department.

Nova Scotia now has five confirmed and 10 presumptive cases of COVID-19. The affected people range in age from mid-20s to mid-70s.

The province is scheduled to give a briefing at 3 p.m. AT. CBC Nova Scotia will carry the briefing live above.

"Public health has been in contact with these individuals and are working to identify others who may have come in close contact with them," the release said. "Those individuals are also being directed to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days."

To date, Nova Scotia has 1,546 negative test results and is testing daily.

MORE TOP STORIES