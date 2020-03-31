20 new cases of COVID-19 in N.S., as total count rises to 147

Nova Scotia's number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 147 on Tuesday, after health officials said 20 new patients were diagnosed.

Among the new cases identified is one person over 80. Four people are in hospital, and 10 are listed as recovered.

The province said most of the new cases were connected to travel or a known case. The province said it has done 5,763 negative tests.

On Monday, the province announced public health officials could not find a link to travel or other known cases for one individual. That led officials to declare the first known case of community transmission in Nova Scotia.

The province said it has not identified any other cases of community transmission as of Tuesday afternoon.

COVID-19 has been confirmed in three seniors facilities: R.K. MacDonald Nursing Home in Antigonish, N.S., Lewis Hall, a private retirement-living community in Dartmouth, N.S., and the Magnolia residential care home in Enfield, N.S.

On Monday, the province announced schools and licensed child-care centres would remain closed until at least May 1.

Premier Stephen McNeil said the provincial state of emergency would be extended beyond April 5. By law, a state of emergency is limited to 14 days from the date of declaration unless it is extended or terminated early.

