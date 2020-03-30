Case of community spread confirmed in Nova Scotia as COVID-19 total hits 127

Nova Scotia's public health officials have confirmed the first confirmed case of COVID-19 that's been spread by transmission within the community.

The number of confirmed cases rose by five to 127 on Monday.

The majority of the cases have been linked to travel or to close contact with someone else who travelled, but public health officials were unable to find such a link in one case.

Public health officials have said community spread is expected, and that a wider criteria for testing would eventually find such a case.

The province has conducted a total of 5,054 negative tests.

Four people are in hospital and 10 people have recovered from COVID-19.

