7 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia Tuesday

Nova Scotia reported seven new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and eight recoveries, leaving 44 active cases in the province.

Six of the new cases are in central zone: five of those are connected to older cases and one is related to travel. The seventh case is in the eastern zone and is connected to an earlier case.

The province said the virus spread among a group of families, not in the wider community.

"Most of the cases we are seeing each day are connected to two contained clusters — one in Halifax and one in Glace Bay," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health.

"There is no sign of community spread as a result of these clusters, but they do serve as a reminder of the importance of getting vaccinated as soon as you can. Nova Scotians who are 12 and older can book their COVID-19 vaccine online or by phone."

Two people are in hospital with the disease.

Nova Scotia's health authority did 3,146 tests Monday. As of Monday, the province has distributed 1,011,039 doses of COVID-19 vaccine and 299,585 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported no new cases and 15 active cases Tuesday.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases and 16 active cases Tuesday.

P.E.I. reported no new cases and has one active case Tuesday.

MORE TOP STORIES