No new COVID-19 cases reported in N.S., earlier cases identified as delta variant

Nova Scotia reported zero new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, but has identified earlier cases related to the delta variant.

There is no longer any sign of community spread in the province, but all health zones are being closely monitored.

Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, will provide a COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. It will be streamed within this story.

The National Microbiology Lab has confirmed 20 delta variant cases and 36 alpha variant cases among previously reported COVID-19 cases, according to a release from the provincial government. The release did not say when those COVID-19 cases were reported.

The fast-spreading delta variant has sparked outbreaks in various provinces and countries, infecting those who aren't yet vaccinated. Public health experts have said a double dose of COVID-19 vaccine is the best way to prevent such outbreaks.

There are currently 28 active COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, two people are in hospital, including one in intensive care. The province reported three recoveries Wednesday.

The Nova Scotia health authority's labs completed 3,691 tests on Tuesday.

As of Monday, there have been 1,154,785 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered. Of those, 434,537 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Restrictions loosen Wednesday

Nova Scotia has moved Phase 4 of its reopening plan, which was contingent upon 75 per cent of residents receiving one dose of a vaccine.

Dr. Robert Strang, the chief medical officer of health, has said the province hit the 75 per cent milestone last week, a figure that includes vaccinated Armed Forces members who have not yet been added to the provincial database.

According to the provincial dashboard, as of Tuesday, 44.7 per cent of Nova Scotians have received a second dose.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick has had no new cases for a week now, and has four active cases as of Tuesday.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases Tuesday on land, but has 19 cases connected to two ships anchored in Conception Bay. Including those, the province has 20 active cases.

Prince Edward Island has no new or active cases as of Tuesday.

