8 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, including 3 university students

Nova Scotia is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Three of the cases are in Northern Zone and are close contacts of previously reported cases.

Two of the cases are in Eastern Zone and are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. The people are self-isolating, as required. One of the cases is a student at Cape Breton University who lives off-campus. The other case is a student at St. Francis Xavier University who lives off-campus.

Three of the cases are in Central Zone and are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. The people are self-isolating, as required. One of the cases is a student at Saint Mary's University who lives on campus.

Asymptomatic testing ID'd CBU case

CBU's president, David Dingwall, said the student went for asymptomatic testing after arriving in Cape Breton on Jan. 5.

Dingwall said the individual has been isolating off-campus and following mandatory public health requirements.

"It is proven that this testing can help identify cases before symptoms ever arise, allowing us to better protect each other," Dingwall wrote in a post on the university's website.

"As a community, we must continue to watch out for each other and keep each other safe."

Public health officials are carrying out contact tracing, Dingwall said, and people who are considered to be close contacts of the student have been notified.

CBU said no further details will be released to respect the student's privacy.

Total of 8 cases at N.S. universities

A total of eight cases of have now been identified at Nova Scotia universities so far this month.

The province is urging students who have returned from outside of N.S., N.L. or P.E.I. to book a COVID-19 test on the sixth, seventh or eighth day of their quarantine, regardless of whether they have symptoms.

Any students experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 must complete a self-assessment online or call 811. Students still must complete their 14-day isolation period even with a negative test result.

The province has reported that 3,831 doses of vaccine have been administered in Nova Scotia. CBC is tracking vaccine administration across Canada.

Mandatory testing of rotational workers

On Tuesday, the province announced mandatory testing for rotational workers will come into effect Friday. They'll be required to get a test within two days of returning to Nova Scotia and again about a week later.

If rotational workers do not get tested, they will be fined $1,000. Regardless of the test result, they must still complete their 14-day modified self-isolation.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 19 new cases on Wednesday and 230 active cases. The province also reported two deaths on Tuesday and another on Wednesday, bringing the total to 12 since the start of the pandemic. Every zone of the province has been rolled back to orange-phase restrictions to deal with the growing number of cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases on Monday. There were five active cases in the province, with one person in hospital.

P.E.I. reported one new case on Tuesday — the person travelled outside of Atlantic Canada and is self-isolating. There were eight active cases on the island.

