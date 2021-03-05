Nova Scotia set to hold COVID-19 briefing as 2 new cases reported

Two new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Nova Scotia on Friday, bringing the active total to 31.

Both cases are in the central health zone, according to a release. One is a close contact of a case previously reported, and the other case is under investigation.

Nova Scotia Health's labs completed 5,589 tests on Thursday.

Three people are currently in hospital with the virus, including one in intensive care.

As of Thursday, 38,676 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered. Of those, 14,395 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

The province is also renewing the state of emergency. The order takes effect at noon Sunday and extends to noon on March 21 unless the government terminates or extends it.

Update coming later today

Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, are set to address the province in a COVID-19 briefing on Friday at 1 p.m.

Strang is expected to provide more details about vaccine timelines, after Rankin said Thursday that any Nova Scotian wanting a COVID-19 vaccine may be able to get their first dose by the end of June.

The news comes after Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization said Wednesday the maximum interval between the first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines should increase to four months in order to boost the number of Canadians being vaccinated.

Nova Scotia also lifted restrictions on the Halifax area Friday morning as cases of the virus remain low.

Many of the restrictions that came into effect Feb. 27 around restaurant hours, sport competitions, performances and non-essential travel ended as of 8 a.m.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported five new cases on Thursday for a total of 36 known active cases. Three people are in hospital related to COVID-19, with two in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported five new cases Thursday. After a significant number of recoveries, the province now has 121 known active cases.

P.E.I. reported one new case on Thursday, making for 23 known active cases on the Island — the most since the pandemic started. The province also moved out of red-level lockdown on Thursday.

