One probable COVID-19 case discovered in Nova Scotia

There is one probable case of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, involving a Dalhousie University student who recently returned after traveling outside of the Atlantic bubble.

The student lives off campus and has been self-isolating as required.

Other than that case, there are no active cases and no new cases of COVID-19 identified in the province according to a news release from the Department of Health and Wellness on Monday.

The student's test results for the virus were indeterminate, meaning the test did not clearly indicate whether they do, or do not have COVID-19. Indeterminate tests can occur because someone previously had the virus and it is still detectable in their body, or someone has been tested before the virus is fully detectable.

In cases like this, Public Health conducts further assessments including checking for COVID-19 symptoms and confirming if a person had recently been exposed to the virus. Those answers determine how the case is treated.

The student with the probable COVID-19 infection attends Dalhousie University, seen in this file photo from 2015. (CBC)

Based on Public Health's assessment, the student's case is being treated as though it is lab-confirmed positive to ensure all precautions are taken.

Since probable cases are not confirmed to be positive, they are not included in the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 587 tests for COVID-19 on Sept 20.

To date Nova Scotia has had 87,928 negative test results for the virus, 1,086 positive cases and 65 deaths. Currently no one is in hospital as a result of the virus. A total of 1,021 cases are considered resolved.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick had two new reported cases Monday with a total of three active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases Sunday and had one active case.

P.E.I. had no new cases on Monday, with one active case.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms of COVID-19 should go to this website to see if they should call 811 for further assessment:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the 811 website:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

