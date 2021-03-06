Nova Scotia reports 2 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Nova Scotia reported 2 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The province now has 29 known active cases.

Both of the new cases are in the central health zone. One is related to travel outside the region and the other is a close contact of a previously reported case.

Both individuals are self-isolating as required by public health guidelines.

Nova Scotia Health labs conducted 3,685 COVID-19 tests on Saturday.

Two people are in hospital as a result of the coronavirus, with one of them in the intensive-care unit.

In a news release, Premier Iain Rankin said the low numbers were "encouraging" and thanked people for being vigilant.

"Let's keep up our efforts and continue to follow the public health measures — wear a mask, wash your hands, keep physical distance, stay home if you are feeling unwell, self-isolate when required and get tested regularly," he said.

On Saturday, Halifax Regional Police reported three more COVID-19 cases at one of its facilities. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

As of March 4, 38,676 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in Nova Scotia, including 14,395 second doses.

The first shipment of the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was approved by Health Canada on Friday, is expected to arrive in the province in April.

On Saturday, Halifax Regional Police reported three more COVID-19 cases at one of its facilities. A previous positive employee test was reported on Feb. 26.

An HRP news release said it was working with public health and following physical distancing and cleaning protocols.

The RCMP confirmed on Saturday that one of its members in the Halifax district had tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, an RCMP spokesperson said the person did not "have contact with the public in the course of their duties."

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported two new cases on Sunday for a total of 35 known active cases. Three people are in hospital related to COVID-19, with two in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case on Sunday. The province now has 87 known active cases. Three people are in hospital.

P.E.I. reported one new case on Friday, making for 24 known active cases on the Island — the most since the pandemic started. The province moved out of a red-level lockdown on Thursday.

